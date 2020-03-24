Chandigarh’s Sector 16 cricket stadium, sports complex turned into jails for curfew violators amid coronavirus outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 24, 2020 13:49 IST

CHANDIGARH: The Union Territory administration on Tuesday issued orders to convert the cricket stadium in Sector 16 and the Manimajra sports complex into temporary jails for people found violating curfew orders in Chandigarh amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The order, issued by principal secretary, home, Arun Kumar Gupta, said that the temporary jails in Chandigarh will stay till the prohibitory orders remain in operation in the UT, in view the urgency due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said that any person found violating curfew would be sent to the temporary jails.

Though no first information report was registered for violating the lockdown on Monday, seven vehicles were impounded and 267 defaulters were rounded up. They were made to sit at the police station at a metre away from one another, Jagadale said.