e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh: Door-to-door campaign to contain cybercrime

Chhattisgarh: Door-to-door campaign to contain cybercrime

In 2019, 237 cases of cybercrime were registered. The cases have increased to 300 until August this year

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 16:27 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
The Chhattisgarh police have recently opened five cyber police stations. Photo for representational purpose only.
The Chhattisgarh police have recently opened five cyber police stations. Photo for representational purpose only.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Chhattisgarh police plan a statewide door-to-door campaign with the help of Cyber Dosts (friends), who will be trained at block and panchayat-levels to tackle cybercrimes. Training will be imparted first to personnel at every police station, who will then engage mostly students and local influencers. The campaign is likely to be launched next week.

“We will try to develop a chain of experts who will be called as Cyber Dosts across the state. This year, we will focus on colleges, schools, universities, and people at the block level. Selected people will be trained and then they will create awareness among the people around them. Next year we will try to reach the panchayats levels. The idea is to make cyber dosts in every locality and reduce cyber-related crimes which are mostly happening because of ignorance,” said Chhattisgarh police’s in charge of planning, RK Vij.

Also Read: Cyber police stations to be set up in each range headquarters of Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh police have recently opened five cyber police stations.

Vij said in each district, police teams will cover five schools and two colleges under their campaign. “Due to [Covid-19] lockdown, there has been an increase in internet activity and this is the reason why cybercrime has also increased. The people affected are from both rural and urban areas because the smartphones have also reached the remote parts of the state.”

In 2019, 237 cases of cybercrime were registered. The cases have increased to 300 until August this year.

Under the campaign, a pamphlet and poster drive will also be launched in every district. Police are also planning to make short videos for circulation to create awareness among the people.

“Cybercriminals have been... fraudulently asking bank account holders to reveal their credit/debit cards details, alluring online users to...provide bank details to withdraw award/lottery money, blocking Adhaar cards etc. Unfortunately, people fall into their trap despite various warning...,” Vij said.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
Changing Chinese positions on Ladakh
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In