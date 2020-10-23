e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh government asks collectors to monitor onions prices

Chhattisgarh government asks collectors to monitor onions prices

The collectors have been asked to meet wholesalers and retailers and assess the availability and demand of onions and ensure their sufficient supply

cities Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:05 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
An analysis of prices of essential commodities in districts by the state-level Price Monitoring Cell indicated that there has been a rise in onion prices.
An analysis of prices of essential commodities in districts by the state-level Price Monitoring Cell indicated that there has been a rise in onion prices.(Representational photo/AP File)
         

To contain the rising prices of onions in the state, the Chhattisgarh government has directed all district collectors to monitor their availability and retail prices, officials said on Friday.

“An analysis of prices of essential commodities in districts by the state-level Price Monitoring Cell indicated that there has been a rise in onion prices and therefore the collectors have been told to contain the prices,” the state’s public relations department said in a press release. It added the collectors will also have to ensure that the wholesalers provide all details about the stocks of onions and prices on a daily basis.

The collectors have been asked to meet wholesalers and retailers and assess the availability and demand of onions and ensure their sufficient supply.

tags
top news
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
India spots movement across LAC. China is building new structures, relocating troops
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
Maha announces Rs 10,000 crore package for farmers affected by heavy rains
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Eknath Khadse joins NCP in Mumbai in presence of party chief Sharad Pawar
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
Kapil Dev ‘stable’ after undergoing angioplasty: Hospital
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
US Final Presidential Debate: When Donald Trump called India filthy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In