Home / Cities / Chhattisgarh government issues new SOPs for travellers from UK, RT-PCR test must

Chhattisgarh government issues new SOPs for travellers from UK, RT-PCR test must

The release also stated that after the patient recovers from the disease, he/she should stay in home isolation for at least 14 days

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 09:39 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image.(AFP)
         

In a view of the new strain of coronavirus emerging in the United Kingdom (UK), the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday issued fresh SOPs (standard operating procedures) for people travelling to the state from the UK.

“People, who are coming to Chhattisgarh from the UK via airplane, train, road or other way must undergo RT-PCR test while entering the state. If they test positive then the travellers should be kept in Covid centres/quarantine centres. And SOPs should be followed for contact tracing,” a press release issued by the state government stated.

The release also stated that after the patient recovers from the disease, he/she should stay in home isolation for at least 14 days.

“The information of the SOPs should be prominently displayed at airports and should be strictly followed,” it said.

Flight services from UK to India have been suspended till December 31 as a precautionary measure to contain the new strain of coronavirus.

On December 20, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed the public that a new variant of the coronavirus has been found in UK.

He tweeted, “Given the early evidence we have on this new variant of the virus, and the potential risk it poses, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you we cannot continue with Christmas as planned.”

