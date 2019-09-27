Chief Khalsa Diwan ex-president Chadha sues his successor

cities

Charanjit Singh Chadha, former president of Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD), has filed a law suit in a local court against Nirmal Singh, incumbent president of the organisation, for levelling corruption allegations against him.

Chadha, who was removed as the chief of the 115-year-old organisation after his purported objectionable video went viral, was prohibited from addressing any religious, social, political and educational functions for two years on January 22 last year by Akal Takht.

“Nirmal Singh recently handed a memorandum to Akal Takht seeking recovery of ₹60 crore from me. He alleged that I have misappropriated this amount as the president. After the allegations made it to newspapers, I received phone calls from many people from across the world. This is not a religious matter, but a financial and should be probed by a financial expert,” he said on Thursday.

He said he has filed the suit under Section 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for maligning his image. He said he would give befitting reply to those conspiring against him.

“Thanks to the conspiracy of my opponents, my son Inderpreet Singh committed suicide. I will not spare them,” he added.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 01:07 IST