Gurugram’s ranking improves in redressal of complaints filed at CM window

From being ranked fourth in the state in June on redressal of complaints filed by citizens at the Chief Minister’s Window, Gurugram has now got the second position after Kurukshetra.

Through an internal ranking mechanism operated by the team in Chandigarh, the city got an overall score of 81.3 based on indicators that include responsiveness, quality report, overdue and on-time disposal of complaints registered at the CM Window.

In an official statement released by the district administration, Rakesh Gupta, project director, Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) on Wednesday held a meeting with officials on the status of programmes under CMGGA. The review meeting is conducted once in two to three months to check the progress of districts in implementing programmes.

Launched in 2014, CM Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System, also known as CM Window, was started to promote transparency and timely redressal of grievances. It gives citizens a platform to file complaints on civic issues, panchayats, land encroachment, house tax, traffic, sewage overflow, birth certificate, among others.

Almost 50 complaints are registered every day at the CM Window situated on the first floor of the Mini Secretariat.

On the other hand, the city has slipped to the fourth position when it comes to addressing complaints registered on social media platforms, such as Twitter and Facebook. Until June 15, Gurugram was at the third position. Compared to other districts, Gurugram receives maximum complaints on social media.

From June onwards, as many as 1,193 complaints about water shortage, poor electricity supply, and encroachments have been registered on social media. Based on their redressal, the city has scored 92 points.

Like the CM Window, districts are ranked through an internal technical mechanism based on acknowledgment and processing of complaints. The Social Media Grievance Tracker (SMGT) team has to acknowledge complaints within an average of five hours and resolve it within a day or two.

According to Silky Sukhija, a programmer who oversees the SMGT in Gurugram, 35-40 complaints are received in a day. For every complaint, a ticket is raised. The district-level team acknowledges the complaint, raises a ticket number and sends it to the department concerned. These complaints are to be addressed in a time-bound manner— within 48 hours.

