Class 4 student dies, 2 others critically injured in road mishap in Saharanpur

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:25 IST

A 10-year-old student of Class 4 died and two other students received serious injuries after the auto rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus in Sarsawa police station area of Saharanpur district of UP on Tuesday morning. The roadways bus driver fled the spot after informing the parents of the students and admitting the injured to a nearby hospital, police said.

According to locals, the auto-rickshaw carrying the school children was moving on the wrong side of the road and heading towards Mother Teresa School in Sarsawa area. As soon as it neared the Sarsawa Road turn, the vehicle collided with the roadways bus and the driver lost control over it.

“The deceased, Aahad,10, died on the spot, while two other students Aadar and Nayan injured seriously in the mishap. Both are undergoing treatment in a hospital. An FIR has also been registered against the bus driver by the Aahad’s father, Ikram,” said Vineet Bhatnagar, additional SP (City) Saharanpur. He said that some other students also sustained minor injuries and were discharged from the hospital after being given first-aid.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 23:25 IST