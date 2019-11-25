e-paper
CM calls upon youths to fight anti-national forces

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2019 19:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

AGRA Chief minister Yogi Adityanath exhorted youths to gear up to fight forces that intended to weaken the country after the Centre’s resolute steps of abrogating Article 370 and resolving Ayodhya tangle.

Adityanath said the present generation of youths should consider itself lucky that long-pending issues like the decades-old Article 370 and centuries-old Ayodhya tangle have been resolved in their lifetime.

The two decisions demonstrated the Narendra Modi government’s “firm resolve”, which the previous government lacked, he added.

The chief minister made the remark while addressing a gathering of youths and students on the last day of the 65th national convention of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, held here on Agra College premises.

The event saw participation of students from different states.

The CM, who had been invited as chief guest of the function, later gave away the Yashwantrao Kelkar Yuva Puraskar, 2019 to social activist Sagar Reddy from Maharashtra.

“ABVP has not become the biggest student congregation of the world in a day. It was not created on some provocative slogan and never got diluted by any political agenda. The organisation, which came up as a platform for positive role, proved that ‘chhatra shakti’ (student power) is ‘rashtra shakti’ (national power),” said Yogi Adityanath.

Praising the ABVP, he urged the outfit members to act as motivators for Indians and instill in them the conviction that nationalism was above everything.

Following the government’s decisions, the chief minister told youths, “those powers who intended to weaken India were again trying to raise their heads. Therefore, it is important to remain alert.”

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi proved that the nation is bigger than the party. We should salute the Supreme Court for resolving the 500-year-old matter within 45 minutes. There were threats that bloodshed would take place, but nothing happened and the matter was resolved amicably. This is the power of judiciary and democracy and the nation gave a message of peace and human values to the world,” claimed the chief minister.

“When we formed the government in 2017, basic education was in poor shape. There were 1,58,000 schools, but no students were studying there. After the ‘School Chalo’ campaign was launched, we were able to get 50 lakh students enrolled,” he said.

“We curtailed holidays (on anniversaries of great personalities) and asked schools to inform students about great personalities. Students were told about the relevance of Ram Navmi, Shivratri and other festivals. We organised Deepostav on a grand scale in Ayodhya on Diwali,” added the CM.

“We are bringing up 18 residential schools on an area of 10 acre each in UP. Orphans and children of labourers would be taught here. Those interested in studies even after the age of 18, will be given opportunities in sports while others will get into skill development. These schools will be named after AB Vajpayee,” he informed.

CAPTION Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the award function at 65th National Convention of ABVP in Agra on Monday. Photo HT

