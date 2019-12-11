Commune wears deserted look as Osho followers celebrate birth anniversary elsewhere

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 19:50 IST

PUNE: The Osho Meditation Resort, previously known as the Osho Commune where Osho lived for many years in Pune wore a deserted look on his 88th birth anniversary even as a large number of his followers held celebrations at a nearby hall in Koregaon Park.

A visit to the Osho Commune in lane number 1, Koregaon Park, showed no signs of any celebrations even as visiting journalists were refused permission to enter the premises. The meditation resort’s spokesperson Amrit Sadhana said she was out of Pune and claimed “celebrations were going on inside the resort.” She, however, could not share any pictures of the celebrations she claimed were held.

A large number of his followers, however, held spirited celebrations outside the commune, at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Memorial Hall nearby with dancing, singing and the ceremonious chanting of Osho’s name.

A special event was held at the hall by Osho Friends Foundation in the evening where people in maroon robes fondly remembered the spiritual leader and shared memories.

When contacted, Amrit Sadhana, the official spokesperson for the Osho International Meditation Resort said, “Currently I am out of the city for a Osho festival programme. The regular celebrations and meditations are going on. When we are out, there are others who celebrate,” she said.

Swami Prem Anadi, a long-time disciple of Osho said, “The commune people are not celebrating and hence we had to hire a venue outside for the celebrations.” The Azad Memorial Hall has been the venue of the celebrations for the last many years in Pune.