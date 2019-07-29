Congress wants Signature Bridge renamed after Sheila Dikshit

delhi

The Delhi Congress Monday wrote to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to name Signature Bridge after three-time former chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who died this month.

In the letter, Delhi Congress spokesperson Jitender Kochar said the iconic Signature Bridge was Dikshit’s gift to the national capital and it should be renamed after her.

He said during her 15-year tenure as CM, Dikshit had undertaken several development and infrastructure projects for the city. Her term, he said, was “exemplary in the context of the history of the city and the entire country”.

“Signature Bridge is a big gift to the city by Dikshit. Its construction started during her tenure and the iconic design is her personal contribution to the project. It took a lot of time to build it but it is complete now. I appeal to you to rename the bridge after the former chief minister,” the letter read.

The letter added, “In her term she (Dikshit) gave underpasses, flyovers, the Delhi Metro, low-floor buses etc, to the national capital and a lot of people are benefiting from these facilities. Her demise is not only a loss to the Congress but to the entire country. No one can take her place,” he said.

The longest serving CM of Delhi, Dikshit died on July 20 of a cardiac arrest at the Fortis Escorts Heart Institute. The 81-year-old Congress leader was the president of the Delhi Congress.

The work for Signature Bridge, which provides an important link between north and northeast Delhi, began in 2004 during Dikshit’s term, but was finally inaugurated in 2018 by the AAP government.

