Jul 02, 2020
Congress, AAP misleading farmers on agri ordinances: BJP

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 18:24 IST
HT Correspondents
AMRITSAR/PATIALA Defending the Centre on the three ordinances passed for reviving the agriculture sector, Punjab BJP leaders on Thursday said the Congress and AAP were misleading the farmers as the move was in line with the Swaminathan Committee report.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, former Punjab minister Manoranjan Kalia said: “We want to remind the Congress party that during UPA’s 10-year-long tenure, it did not bother to implement the Swaminathan report, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the initiative to address the issues of the agrarian sector on the basis of the forgotten report.”

He said the BJP-led central government has given the farmers the right to sell out their produce to the highest bidder in the market. He said the Union agriculture minister has repeatedly gone on record that the MSP will not be discontinued and the farmers need not worry.

“All the market committees will also keep functioning as before and we promise the farmers of Punjab that BJP will stand committed to protect the agriculture of this state which has made the country surplus in food.”

Awareness campaign in villages

Addressing a press conference in Patiala on Thursday, BJP state spokesperson Anil Sareen said the party will launch an awareness drive in villages to tell make farmers aware that their rights are being safeguarded through these ordinances.

“The statements of Punjab Congress Committee president Sunil Jakhar and AAP’s Bhagwant Mann regarding the ordinances are malicious in nature,” he said.

