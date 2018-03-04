Conman allegedly killed in Haryana by three men from Kerala

Three unidentified men said to be from Kerala allegedly stabbed to death a suspected conman from Rajasthan and injured two of his associates in a Haryana village on Saturday.

Police said the three Rajasthani men from Naugaon village in Bharatpur district had called the men from Kerala to Nagla Bhramin village in Haryana’s Palwal district to con them on the pretext of selling them a car.

Farukh Mev (35), called the prospective buyers to the Haryana village to sell a used car. It is not known what transpired when the two sides met but the men from Kerala stabbed the suspected conmen and fled. Farukh died on the spot and the other two – Nuru Mev and Arif Mev – were injured. They are in a hospital in Faridabad. Farukh’s body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem for burial.

“A case of murder has been registered against three unidentified Kerala men on the complaint given by Farukh Mev’s brother-in-law Jahul Mohammad. We are investigating said the murder,” said Ranvir Singh, sub-inspector of Chandhut police in Palwal.

A police officer in Bharatpur who did not want to be named said there were a few criminal cases against Farukh in the district.

The murder was the latest in a series of incidents in the lure-and-loot racket in the Mewat region of Rajasthan. The conmen lure people from different parts of the country through advertisements on the online marketplace to sell second-hand goods at throwaway prices and then rob them in secluded areas.

Police said at least 46 such cases have been reported in the past one year in the Mewat region, of which Bharatpur is a part. Bharatpur police arrested 64 conmen between 2016 and this year.

Such crimes have become so common in the area that police have put up billboards warning people that they could be tricked and looted if they have come to Bharatpur district to buy products such as cars, CCTV cameras, refrigerators, a plot of land or gold bricks. Most of these products used to be advertised on online marketplace OLX.

To sidestep the police warning, conmen have started calling their ‘victims’ to Haryana villages on the border with Rajasthan.