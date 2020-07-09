Consider Maulana Azad junior resident’s death as Covid fatality, demand Delhi doctors

cities

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 23:05 IST

New Delhi

Several doctors’ associations have demanded that the death of a junior resident from Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science be considered to be a Covid-19 fatality even though he tested negative for the infection.

The resident doctors’ association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday wrote to the director general of Indian Council of Medical research, Dr Balaram Bhargava, demanding that an expert committee be set up to conduct an enquiry into unexpected and unexplained deaths during Covid-19 and reconsider the case of Dr Abhishek Bhayana.

The negative test means that the doctor will not be eligible for the R 1 crore compensation that the state government has announced and another health insurance of R 50 lakh by the Centre.

“As per literature, sensitivity of none of the tests performed for Covid-19 diagnosis is 100%. This has led to the alleged misdiagnosis of some health care workers who succumbed to Covid-19-like illnesses. Late Dr Abhishek Bhayana’s death summary clearly mentions manifestations consistent with Covid-19 – tachypnea (shortness of breath), tachycardia (racing heart beat), reduced saturation of oxygen on room air. The diagnosis of the health-worker turned patient should be made taking Covid-19 into consideration until and unless proven otherwise,” the letter reads.

A similar letter addressed to the chief minister by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association has asked for an expert committee to determine the cause of death. It says, “The young doctor was posted to the out-patient department of MAIDS. He developed sore throat, which was diagnosed as chest infection on X-ray and he tested negative for Covid-19. He succumbed to Myocardial Infarction (heart attack) as per the death summary of the hospital on July 2. Myocardial Infarction is a cardiovascular disease affecting the elderly and is unlikely in a young 26-year-old person,” the letter on Wednesday said.

Dr Vijay Gurjar, assistant professor of geriatric medicine at AIIMS, has also come forward in support. “There was an 80-year-old woman in our hospital who tested negative for Covid-19 four times, she was treated as a Covid-19 patient as per clinical diagnosis. She had Covid-19 antibodies. The clinical judgement should be followed.” HT was unable to reach the woman in question.

“Dr Abhishek Bhayana ... fell ill while on a visit to his home town in Rohtak. He reported last on duty at MAIDS on June 23. It has been learnt from the family of the deceased that his Covid-19 test reports were negative. MAIDS is a non-Covid-19 hospital and takes utmost care to screen and triage patients prior to rendering necessary patient care. Further, the institute takes adequate precautions in maintaining hospital infection control, providing regular training of healthcare workers of the institute,” a release from the director of the institute Dr Sangeeta Talwar.