Constable 'shoots self' with service pistol at Subroto Park

Constable ‘shoots self’ with service pistol at Subroto Park

Dec 28, 2019 20:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

A 33-year-old Delhi Police constable allegedly shot himself dead with his service pistol while on duty at Subroto Park police post near Dhaula Kuan early on Saturday, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Devender Arya said the constable allegedly killed himself over a family dispute. No suicide note was recovered from the constable’s possession or from the incident spot.

“We received a call around 1.30am about the constable’s death. He shot himself in his right temple and died on the spot,” said Arya.

The constable’s wife is also a constable with the force and both were of the same batch but was not posted at Subroto Park.

A police officer, who did not wish to be identified said, the constable had an argument with someone over the phone while he was on duty.

“He later went out of the police chowki building to smoke and shot himself there,” the officer added.

Some police personnel present at the police post rushed out as soon as they heard the gunshot. The constable was bleeding from his head and his pistol was lying near him. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. His family members were informed about his death, the officer said.

