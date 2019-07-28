Cop shot at during abduction bid

Gurugram A special police officer (SPO) was shot at and seriously injured while chasing three persons, who were allegedly attempting to kidnap a man near Atul Kataria Chowk in Sector 14 on Saturday night, the police said.

One of the suspects, affiliated with an interstate extortion gang, was arrested, while his two aides are on the run. Police constable, Jaivir Singh, 47, who is an ex-serviceman, sustained a gunshot wound in the stomach and was rushed to a private hospital for surgery, where his condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the incident took place around 11.30pm when the victim, the son of a businessman and nephew of a city-based municipal councillor, was returning to his house in Sector 5 in his Jaguar luxury car after refuelling and had reached Atul Kataria Chowk, when an Innova car, in which the trio was travelling, rammed the Jaguar from behind.

The police said when the man, in his mid-20s, got down from his car to check the damage, they tried to take him hostage at gunpoint and force him into the Jaguar.

Muhammad Akil, the commissioner of police, said the driver of the Jaguar was manhandled into the car, but he put a fight and overpowered them. He then ran towards a police check post, which was situated a few metres to the left. They pointed the gun at him but it could not be ascertained if a shot was fired, he said.

The police said that the man shouted ‘loot liya’ (I have been robbed) and ran to the post, where at least four policemen had put up a barricade. Two other police constables, including the SPO, were posted on kanwariya duty at the Chowk.

“Two of them got into the Jaguar while their aide followed in the Innova, to chase the victim and abduct him for ransom. Since it was dark and construction work was going on at the Chowk, they [accused] did not spot the police and drove the cars on the wrong side, towards the police post,” said Akil.

He said the lane could only accommodate one vehicle and they could not navigate their way as a taxi was passing through, in the opposite direction. The suspects threatened the taxi driver to reverse and even rammed his car twice, but found themselves cornered, as another autorickshaw was behind the taxi. Surrounded on all sides, the suspect driving the Jaguar exited and ran on foot.

“As the SPO caught up with them and opened the rear door of the Jaguar, he was shot at by the man sitting inside. The policemen rushed the SPO to a private hospital. In the commotion, the two accused abandoned the cars and escaped on foot, towards a forest area. The police did not fire in their direction due to the large presence of civilians, who had gathered there,” said Akil.

The police said the Innova was heavily damaged and all the window panes were shattered, reportedly by a group of people gathered at the spot. The police commissioner, along with senior police officers and crime teams, visited the spot on Saturday night.

One of the accused, identified as Anshul, alias Khali, 27, from Dadri, was arrested after two hours from a locked building near the MDI Chowk. The police said that as per a preliminary probe, he was a member of the interstate Neetu Dabodia gang.

The police said Anshul confessed to shooting the police officer. A countrymade pistol was recovered from his possession. He is a BA dropout and is fond of wrestling. In 2013, he took to crime and as part of the gang, has been involved in robberies, attempt to murders and snatching incidents, with at least five criminal cases against him.

“As per probe, they [accused] had looted the Innova at gunpoint in Panipat and started following the victim somewhere near Signature Tower, after spotting him alone. The motive seems to be ransom and the entire incident took place within 10 minutes. The other two accused have been identified and will be arrested soon,” Akil said.

The police commissioner announced a reward of ₹5,000 for each for six officers, including the injured SPO, and three civilians, for their commendable work in preventing the crime and helping in the search operation.

The SPO, Jaivir Singh, of Charkhi Dadri, enrolled with the police on July 27, 2018, and was posted at the Sector 14 police station.

On the statement of head constable Neeraj, a case was registered against the accused under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Sector 14 police station on Saturday, the police said.

