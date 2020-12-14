e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal, toll 813

Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Himachal, toll 813

Himachal has more than 6,800 confirmed cases per million population and the new infections have grown at a rate of 1.3% in the last one week.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
(HT File)
         

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 386 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s tally of positive cases to 49,761 while the death toll mounted to 813 after 12 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 93 were reported in Mandi, 64 in Kangra, 39 each in Chamba and Shimla, 34 in Sirmaur, 23 each in Hamirpur and Solan, 20 each in Kullu and Bilaspur, 15 in Una, nine in Kinnaur and seven in Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have come down to 6,948. The overall recoveries reached 41,954 after 676 more patients were cured. The recovery rate has gone up to 84%.

Three fatalities each were reported in Kangra and Shimla and one each in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Sirmaur and Una. The death rate is 1.64%.

Himachal has more than 6,800 confirmed cases per million population and the new infections have grown at a rate of 1.3% in the last one week.

Till date, 6.22 lakh tests have been conducted in the state. Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 9,172 infections followed by Mandi at 8,411, Kangra 6,807, Solan 5,841, Kullu 4,114, Sirmaur 2,926, Bilaspur 2,590, Chamba 2,525, Hamirpur 2,499, Una 2,497, Kinnaur 1,209, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,170.

top news
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
Farmers’ best interests in mind, open for talks: Rajnath Singh amid protest
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
‘Hospital beds to fall short’: Bengal BJP chief vows revenge on Trinamool
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
First Covid-19 vaccine administered in the US, tweets President Donald Trump
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Will start hunger strike if farmers’ issues not resolved, says Anna Hazare
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Direct flights from Delhi to Kolkata allowed on all days
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
Man missing in Tamil Nadu found in Nagaland, meets family after 8 years
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
LIVE | ‘Want discussions to be held clause by clause,’ says Agri min Tomar
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
Watch: Delhi CM Kejriwal, AAP leaders on hunger strike to support farmers
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In