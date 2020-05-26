Coronavirus lockdown: Ludhiana police launch exercise module for cops on frontline

cities

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:27 IST

Ludhiana police with the help of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) doctors have made an exercise module for the police personnel on field duty during the coronavirus lockdown.

As per the police officials, some of the police personnel have complained of body aches and pain in neck and joints. With the help of the new module, they can do exercise two to three times a day to relax their muscles while performing their duty.

Dr Shekhar Singhal and Dr Ajay Kumar have made a three-minute exercise module for the same.

‘DUTY HOURS STRETCHED’

Ghumar Mandi police post in-charge sub-inspector Kulbir Singh said, “Amid the lockdown, our duty hours have been stretched. We are performing duty for 12-13 hours daily due to which we are facing physical problems, including body aches and pain in neck, joints and back. Despite these problems, we cannot ignore our duty.”

Dr Shekhar Singhal said they are giving demonstration of the brief workout to the police personnel on frontline duty. “The exercises include stretching of neck, leg muscles and patting self on the lower back,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (headquarters) Akhil Chaudhary said the department has already launched a physiology helpline and a mobile medical unit for the police personnel.