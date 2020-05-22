e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus lockdown: Owners demand reopening of gyms in Punjab

Coronavirus lockdown: Owners demand reopening of gyms in Punjab

Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association on Thursday met sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Ferozepur and demanded that the government should immediately allow gymnasiums to open in the state

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Members of Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association in Ferozepur on Thursday.
Members of Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association in Ferozepur on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

Citing losses and rising unemployment amid the coronavirus lockdown, a delegation of Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association on Thursday met sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Ferozepur and demanded that the government should immediately allow gymnasiums to open in the state.

Apart from the gym owners, bodybuilders also raised a hue and cry over the closure of gyms for about two months, saying they are not able to prepare for national championships.

SEEK RELIEF IN RENT, TAX OF PREMISES

Members of the association said the government has opened marketplaces where a large number of residents come at one time, but it has failed to open the gyms which improve their immunity.

In the memorandum submitted to the minister, the association has also sought the state government’s intervention in providing relief to the sector, including reduction in the rate of Goods and Services Tax from 18% to 5%, rent waiver, availability of loans at lower rates and relief in property tax. Earlier, the association had submitted a memorandum with cabinet minister and Ludhiana (West) MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

North India chairman of Indian Body Building Federation, Ramesh Bangar, said, “Fitness sector across the state has been hit badly due to the lockdown, but the government has failed to pay heed to the problem. Athletes, trainers, administrative staff, maintenance staff, gymnasium owners, and manufacturers of supplements and wellness equipment have been affected as the gymnasiums are closed. If this continues, it will also result in unemployment.”

Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association general secretary Navneet Singh said the athletes generally work as trainers in gyms that are the basic source of their income. “The gymnasium owners are also burdened with electricity bills and the rent of their premises even during the lockdown period. If the gyms are opened, the owners will take full precautions as per the guidelines issued by the government,” he said.

Congress leader Kulwant Singh Sidhu said the minister has directed the officials to put up the gym owners’ demands in front of the government.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In