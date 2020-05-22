Coronavirus lockdown: Owners demand reopening of gyms in Punjab

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:35 IST

Citing losses and rising unemployment amid the coronavirus lockdown, a delegation of Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association on Thursday met sports minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Ferozepur and demanded that the government should immediately allow gymnasiums to open in the state.

Apart from the gym owners, bodybuilders also raised a hue and cry over the closure of gyms for about two months, saying they are not able to prepare for national championships.

SEEK RELIEF IN RENT, TAX OF PREMISES

Members of the association said the government has opened marketplaces where a large number of residents come at one time, but it has failed to open the gyms which improve their immunity.

In the memorandum submitted to the minister, the association has also sought the state government’s intervention in providing relief to the sector, including reduction in the rate of Goods and Services Tax from 18% to 5%, rent waiver, availability of loans at lower rates and relief in property tax. Earlier, the association had submitted a memorandum with cabinet minister and Ludhiana (West) MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

North India chairman of Indian Body Building Federation, Ramesh Bangar, said, “Fitness sector across the state has been hit badly due to the lockdown, but the government has failed to pay heed to the problem. Athletes, trainers, administrative staff, maintenance staff, gymnasium owners, and manufacturers of supplements and wellness equipment have been affected as the gymnasiums are closed. If this continues, it will also result in unemployment.”

Punjabi Amateur Body Building Association general secretary Navneet Singh said the athletes generally work as trainers in gyms that are the basic source of their income. “The gymnasium owners are also burdened with electricity bills and the rent of their premises even during the lockdown period. If the gyms are opened, the owners will take full precautions as per the guidelines issued by the government,” he said.

Congress leader Kulwant Singh Sidhu said the minister has directed the officials to put up the gym owners’ demands in front of the government.