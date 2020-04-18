Coronavirus outbreak: Ludhiana police seek rooms for quarantined people

cities

With an aim to isolate people with symptoms of coronavirus, the district police have urged the residents to provide facilities for accommodating such people during quarantine.

According to the police, they may need facilities for more than 1,000 people in single rooms with attached toilets. The police have also promised the residents that they would help in managing the accommodations and pay their cost of running, if required.

‘FACILITIES SHOULD HAVE MINIMUM 10 ROOMS’

Commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said they are looking for institutions such as hotels, rest houses, hostels, inns, paying guest facilities and hospitals. “The facilities should have a minimum of 10 rooms,” he said, appealing to the people that this is the right time to serve the nation.

An online form is available for the people who are willing to rent out their properties for the cause. Agrawal said that they arranged 100 rooms at six locations within hours of making the public appeal.