e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Coronavirus outbreak: Relax norms for drugs prescribed by psychiatrists, say docs

Coronavirus outbreak: Relax norms for drugs prescribed by psychiatrists, say docs

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 01:05 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) has now allowed doctors to prescribe drugs to their patients for minor ailments through social media platforms owing to the lockdown. However, psychiatrists have claimed this step is not enough as medicines prescribed by them will be available to patients only if the Food and Drugs Administration(FDA) approves it.

“Such drugs are often misused. So there are restrictions on buying them. But in an emergency situation, FDA needs to relax rules so that patients can buy drugs prescribed on old prescriptions or soft copies,” said Dr Harish Shetty, a psychiatrist who has written to the Union health ministry on the issue. State health minister Rajesh Tope said, “I will look into the matter.”

top news
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
PM Modi announces all-India lockdown over Covid-19, will be in place for 21 days
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
In phone call with S Jaishankar, China makes a request on Covid-19
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
Grocery, milk booth, vegetable shops open during 21-day lockdown: Complete list
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
‘This is a type of curfew’: PM Modi explains what 21-day lockdown means
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
Stock markets to remain open despite nationwide lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
IPL cancellation on cards after three-week lockdown
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Hantavirus kills man in China, 32 co-passengers in bus being tested
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
Covid-19: Sale of non-essential items temporarily halted on Amazon India
trending topics
Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus Live UpdatesBSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2020 LIVECoronavirus LockdownBSEB 12th result 2020Bihar Board Class 12th Science ResultIndia lockdownBSEB Bihar Board 12th Arts ResultTopper List Bihar Board 12th Result 2020Coronavirus update

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities