Coronavirus: Punjab govt warns against fake posts

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:36 IST

Chandigarh Taking serious note of a fake online post that quoted Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on declaring holiday in educational institutions owing to coronavirus scare, the Punjab government on Thursday warned miscreants against such misleading acts. It also warned such people of taking strict action against them.

In a post on Twitter, the government said: “The following post is fake, misleading and no such notice has gone out of the Government of Punjab handles. Stern action will be taken against the miscreants.” The fake post had said: “All educational institutions of Punjab state (Public and Private) including schools, colleges and universities to suspend class work till March 25, 2020.”