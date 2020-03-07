Coronavirus scare: Punjab minister OP Soni warns against black marketing of masks, sanitisers

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 23:21 IST

As demand of masks and hand sanitisers has gone manifold in view of the coronavirus scare, many chemists have resorted to black marketing to take advantage of the opportunity.

Punjab minister of medical education and research OP Soni on Saturday held a meeting with deputy commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon in this regard and directed him to take stringent action against those indulging this practice. Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla, who was also present in the meeting, said every effort will be made to tackle this deadly virus.

Sources said a section of wholesellers and retailers has started to freeze stock of these essentials to sell them on high prices. A mask costing Rs 15 is being sold at Rs 30. Some companies have deliberately increased the prices of medicines commonly used to treat symptoms of coronavirus.

Amritsar Chemist Association, a body of 450 wholesale and 2800 retail chemists, on Saturday issued a circular asking vendors to stop hoarding these products.

“We have been informed by commissioner of police Sukhchain Singh Gill that some chemists are indulging in black marketing. This is inhuman. We should rather make efforts that these items reach to every person in this hour of crisis,” said Rajiv Kapoor, general secretary of the association.

Rajesh Mahajan, president of District Chemist Association Pathankot, claimed that his unit members have already passed a resolution to not to indulge in any such practice.

“Our all India body has also issued a letter to help administration ensure that nobody is involved in black marketing of masks and sanitisers. We will inform administration if someone tries to take advantage of this crisis,” he added.