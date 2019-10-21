e-paper
Monday, Oct 21, 2019

‘Corrections in curriculum will be made. If Akbar was great, so was Maharana Pratap’

  Updated: Oct 21, 2019 18:23 IST
Antra Prakash
Antra Prakash
The common minimum curriculum committee, comprising vice-chancellors of universities across Uttar Pradesh, met at the Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Khandari campus, here on Monday. This is the committee’s fifth meeting since its formation last year.

Seeking to create a common syllabus for universities across the state to facilitate students, the committee is also aiming at improving the students’ in-class involvement. “With this objective in mind, we are planning to have 20% marks on the basis of internal assessment and the rest on the basis of external assessment,” said committee director Prof Surendra Dubey.

He said the curriculum, as being set by the committee, would be divided into four modules. “Each module will have the same amount of content load and will also include traditional Indian content. The content of each subject is being updated by adding current and more accurate references, which will be mentioned alphabetically,” he said.

Prof Dubey said that content would be revised in some subjects, including history, where it was found that certain topics had not been give the attention due to them. “If Akbar was great, so was Maharana Pratap. Such corrections will be made,” said the committee director.

He said that teachers would be given refresher courses to help them teach students this common curriculum once it was ready.

The next two meetings of the committee are scheduled on November 7 and 21.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 18:23 IST

