Councillor’s private guard killed after cop’s carbine fires ‘accidentally’

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 22:11 IST

A private security guard of a councillor from Bamheta was killed after the official carbine of a police security personnel allegedly misfired inside the councillor’s house on late Wednesday night.

However, the family of the 45-year-old victim, Pankaj Kumar, who is from Etah, has lodged a police complaint. The police have filed an FIR for murder and criminal conspiracy against three persons including the police constable and the councillor’s son.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10.30pm at the councillor’s house in Bamheta. The police constable, Ajay Kumar, who has been named in the FIR was deployed independent councillor Vedpal’s security guard for the last six months.

“In one of the rooms, councillor’s private security personnel, Pankaj Kumar, and several other people were present. Around 10.30pm a shot was fired from the carbine of constable Ajay Kumar and hit the abdomen of the victim Pankaj Kumar. The others rushed him to a hospital but he succumbed during treatment. During initial questioning, it came to light that the carbine went off while the men were in one room,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

Soon after the incident, senior officials rushed to the spot and questioned others who were present in the house.

“The victim’s autopsy was conducted on Thursday and the victim’s family gave a police complaint calling the incident a murder. One the basis of the complaint, we have registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and 120b (criminal conspiracy). Those named in the FIR include the constable and councillor’s son beside another private security guard,” Mohammad Aslam, station house officer, Kavi Nagar police station, said.

Despite repeated attempts, the councillor could not be reached for comment.

The councillor was provided with police security in January last year after some unidentified bikers had opened fire at his house.

In June 2017, his son, Joginder, 32, and nephew Jugni, 30, were allegedly gunned down by their arch-rivals.

Vedpal had contested the municipal corporation elections as an independent candidate and won the councillor’s seat from Bamheta village.