Court reserves order on bail of 9 arrested for Daryaganj violence

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 20:17 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on the bail pleas of nine of the 15 suspects who were arrested for the violence in Daryaganj during an anti-CAA(Citizenship Amendment Act) that took place last Friday. Delhi Police opposed the bail pleas stating that it had several witnesses to support its case.

Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar then reserved his order on the pleas of the nine suspects stating that he would pronounce his decision on December 28.

Appearing for the suspects, their counsel said that the police had detained many people but decided to arrest only 15 who have no prior antecedents. The lawyers argued that their clients were being falsely implicated and had nothing to do with the violence.

However, countering the submissions, the public prosecutor said that police have 19 witnesses to support their case and as per an eye witness the suspects were present at the incident site, from where they were taken into custody.

The court will on December 28 also hear arguments in the bail pleas of the remaining six suspects in the same case.

Earlier this week, a magistrate court had dismissed the bail pleas of all the 15 suspects.

Meanwhile, two suspects nabbed for violence during anti-CAA protests in Seelampur moved a city court seeking bail on Thursday. The plea, filed by Moinuddin and Yusuf Ali — through advocate Zakir Raza — is likely to be heard on Friday. In their plea, the duo has contended that they were never involved in any criminal activities. It said that they would not run away and not tamper with evidence if granted bail.

The matter is likely to be heard on Friday.