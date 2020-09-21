e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Covid impact: 75% high-end brand outlets cease operations at Chandigarh airport

Covid impact: 75% high-end brand outlets cease operations at Chandigarh airport

Footfall improved slightly, but airport facing losses of over Rs 7 crore per month, says CEO

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:53 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
         

The coronavirus crisis has cut a swathe through retail establishments at the Chandigarh international airport, forcing almost 75% of the shops to put up the shutters.

Despite domestic flight operations resuming at the airport on May 25, 22 of the total 30 high-end brands’ outlets had to shut down owing to huge losses. The airport now only has eight shops, which hardly see any visitors.

Retailers here say though their business has gained some momentum with about 15% improvement in footfall, passengers are still not willing to visit their shops amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport, too, is incurring a loss of nearly Rs 7 crore per month on various accounts. Losses suffered by the airport authorities in the past five months have been pegged at about Rs 50 crore.

Before the lockdown, the airport saw at least 12,000 passengers, both at arrivals and departures, daily. The number has since come down to 1,000 a day. While 44 domestic and two international flights (Sharjah and Dubai) used to arrive and depart from the airport before March 23, only six to eight flights operate daily these days.

One of the shop owners said they have requested the authorities to charge the rent on the basis of revenue share. “But the management issued a letter stating that the rent will be fixed as per the passenger traffic. Food, beverages, retail, and services have borne the brunt of the pandemic at the airport and if this continues, we will be forced to shut all shops,” the shop owner, who wished to remain anonymous, added.

‘Will take some time to tide over this crisis’

Chandigarh airport’s chief executive officer (CEO) Ajay Bhardwaj said, “We have asked the shop owners to pay rent on the basis of passenger traffic. Though our footfall has improved by 15% with about 3,000 passengers per day, we are still suffering a monthly loss of around Rs 7 crore. We will take some months to tide over these crises.”

The airport’s main source of revenue is the aeronautical category, whereby the authorities charge Rs 800 per passenger from the airlines. For instance, a Delhi-bound flight with 80% occupancy pays about Rs 65,000 to the airport.

The other sources of revenue are retail shops, office spaces, vehicle parking, and advertisements.

Daily estimate of the total revenue generated by the airport was around Rs 30 lakh during pre-corona times.

top news
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
Indian, Chinese generals meet in eastern Ladakh to break logjam in border talks
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs’ protest stretches into the night
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
‘Exciting, thrilling’: Women Navy officers who will be the first combat aviators
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs SRH: Pandey, Bairstow keep SRH ticking
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
NCB probe in Sushant case leads to Pak; Bollywood A-listers under scanner
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Govt hikes MSP of 6 crops, PM Modi says crore of farmers will benefit
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Rift in top army ranks comes to light, Gen Naravane steps in
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveSRH vs RCB Live ScoreIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In