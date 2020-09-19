Covid-infected Jammu health director admitted to private hospital

cities

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 08:26 IST

Jammu director health services, who has tested positive for Covid-19, has been admitted to a private hospital in Reasi district.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 and was hospitalised at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospitalon Wednesday,” said an official of the hospital, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, nodal officer Bhupinder Kumar said the Centre’s team of experts will reach Jammu on Saturday.

Following spike in Covid cases and deaths in Jammu, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh had flagged the issue with the health ministry and had also spoken to L-G.

He had said a team of experts will be sent immediately to Jammu to check the surge of Covid 19 infection.

Patient care at GMCH takes a hit

Patient care has been severely hit at GMCH Jammu, which has become a battlefield for senior doctors and incumbent principal Dr Nasib Chand Digra. Fed up with the ‘indiscipline and chaos’, Dr Digra had recently written to L-G Manoj Sinha opting for the voluntary retirement scheme.“Is this is how financial commissioner health Atal Dulloo has prepared for the Covid pandemic. It has almost been seven months but the hospitals remain underprepared,” he said.

Video of paramedics escaping makes rounds

On Thursday, a video showing paramedics escaping from windows of GMCH’s isolation ward also went viral on social media sites. “The patients in the isolation ward were left at God’s mercy,” alleged one of the attendants, who shot the video on his cell phone.

“There is none to provide treatment to Covid patients. All staff has fled the hospital and patients are at God’s mercy,” he said. A doctor at GMCH said the sorry state of affairs at the hospital could be gauged from the fact that the director health services,a former principal and influential people don’t rely on government hospitals.