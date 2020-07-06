e-paper
Covid +ve SI harassed for hospitalisation by pvt hospital in Amritsar

Covid +ve SI harassed for hospitalisation by pvt hospital in Amritsar

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Police were on toes on Monday after the authorities of a private hospital ignored their requests of admitting a sub-inspector (SI) of the Punjab Police for over seven hours.

The SI, who was performing his duties as a frontline warrior, was tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Following this, he was to be admitted in an isolation ward of the private hospital.

“At 11am, we got information that the SI has been tested positive. He was symptomatic and consultation from doctors was a must. Since he has health insurance, he wanted to be admitted at Fortis Hospital, Amritsar. We called the hospital authorities immediately but they kept lingering the matter for seven hours. They ignored our requests and neither agreed nor refused his admission,” said assistant commissioner of police Sushil Kumar, who is nodal officer for Covid-19 in Amritsar.

“We took the SI to district administration controlled meritorious school, where covid patients are being isolated. We have asked higher authorities to intervene into the matter,” he added.

