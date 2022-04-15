Covid-19: Delhi records 300 cases for the second straight day
The Covid-19 spike in the national capital continues. Delhi on Friday reported 300 cases for the second straight day, the city's health department reported. In the last 24 hours, the capital registered 366 infections, up by 40 cases since Thursday's tally.
There were no covid-19 related deaths reported during the day while the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
The total number of positive cases in Delhi now stands at an approximately 18.68 lakhs. A total of 26,158 people have died due to the virus. The covid-19 surge in the capital comes amid the Delhi government announcing free precautionary doses in all the government hospitals.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the citizens not to panic and assured that the government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the national capital.
"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had also said there was no reason to panic until a new variant was detected. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on April 20 to assess the covid situation in the capital. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain along with top government officials will attend the meet.
The meeting, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, will also review vaccination programme, said a notice issued on Monday. The Delhi government on February 28 had removed all restrictions due to decline in covid cases. On March 31, the Delhi government withdrew fine for not wearing masks in public places.
-
Now, MBBS students to undergo 7-day mandatory AYUSH internship
MBBS students will now have to undergo seven-day mandatory internships at AYUSH hospitals too to help these budding doctors get a glimpse of the traditional system of medicine. The decision has been taken by the National Medical Commission, a statutory body for establishing uniform and high standards of medical education in India. The one-week mandatory internship posting will be done at AYUSH hospitals/clinics of community health centre level.
-
Cyber fraud: Senior citizen duped of ₹26 lakh
A senior citizen was cheated of ₹26 lakh by a cyber fraudster who pretended to be his brother settled in the US. The 68-year-old victim has registered an FIR with Sahakarnagar police station. According to the police, an unknown person had taken the photo of the complainant's brother from Facebook and kept it as his profile photo on WhatsApp. The accused asked him to transfer the amount to various accounts.
-
Covid-19: Delhi govt to provide free precautionary jabs at hospitals
The Delhi government announced on Friday that precaution doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be provided for free at government hospitals in the national capital. The government's statement comes amid Delhi witnessing an uptick in its daily Covid-19 tally for the past few days, stoking fears of another wave of infections. The Delhi government too, said that there is no need to panic and it is monitoring the pandemic situation.
-
HC directs transport department to allow resale registration of over 600 BS-IV compliant vehicles
The Bombay high court on Wednesday directed the transport department to allow registration of the resale of about 560 Bharat Stage (BS)-IV compliant vehicles. On Wednesday, the division bench of justice Gautam Patel and justice Madhav Jamdar struck down the orders blacklisting some vehicles and restored the cancelled registrations. The list of vehicles include about 350 two-wheelers, 200 four-wheelers, high-end cars like BMWs, Mini Coopers, Porsches and 60 commercial vehicles.
-
Man held for extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in Pune
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from two doctors in the area. The accused has been identified as a resident of Uruli Kanchan, Mangesh Manik Kanchan and is currently in police custody after he was arrested from his residence recently. Later he demanded extortion of ₹30 lakh from them. A trap was laid and he was arrested while accepting extortion money from the victims.
