Covid-19: Delhi records 300 cases for the second straight day

The Covid-19 spike in the national capital continues. Delhi on Friday reported 300 cases for the second straight day, the city's health department reported. In the last 24 hours, the capital registered 366 infections, up by 40 cases since Thursday's tally.

There were no covid-19 related deaths reported during the day while the positivity rate stood at 3.95 per cent. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.



The total number of positive cases in Delhi now stands at an approximately 18.68 lakhs. A total of 26,158 people have died due to the virus. The covid-19 surge in the capital comes amid the Delhi government announcing free precautionary doses in all the government hospitals.



Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the citizens not to panic and assured that the government is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in the national capital.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters.



Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain had also said there was no reason to panic until a new variant was detected. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a crucial meeting on April 20 to assess the covid situation in the capital. Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyendar Jain along with top government officials will attend the meet.



The meeting, apart from the prevailing Covid situation, will also review vaccination programme, said a notice issued on Monday. The Delhi government on February 28 had removed all restrictions due to decline in covid cases. On March 31, the Delhi government withdrew fine for not wearing masks in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON