CPCB directs NCR agencies to submit list of areas affected by solid waste dumping, burning

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 01:02 IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has directed all land-owning agencies in Delhi-NCR —Ghaziabad development authority, municipal-corporation, UP Avas Vikas, Loni Nagar Palika and Noida and Greater Noida authorities among others—to provide a list of areas where solid waste is openly dumped.

UP pollution control board (UPPCB) officials said the move comes in light of taking corrective measures to curb air pollution that shoot up in the winter season. Officials said measures to control the local factors which further cause air pollution in winters should also be taken up by the agencies.

“After our discussions with the CPCB officials, it was decided that all areas where waste is dumped should be identified. In the meeting, it was also suggested that measures to minimize the localised factors should be taken up. Open dumping of waste and its burning should either be stopped or areas where this happens should be access controlled by building boundaries around them to limit access,” Utsav Sharma, regional manager of the UPPCB, said.

Like last year, UPPCB officials will also conduct random inspections across the district to check for open waste dumping and waste burning.

The CPCB has directed the officials of the respective land-owning agencies to also launch a campaign against open waste dumping and waste burning. According to CPCB, dumping of solid waste and its burning are the major source of pollution in Delhi-NCR. Areas in Delhi NCR witnessed a major spike in air pollution levels during the winter season.

The land owning agencies has also been asked to resolve all pending complaints made by residents on the SAMEER app and on social media websites. The officials said the respective departments in the agencies are supposed to resolve the complaints and also upload the action taken on the app or on the social media websites. And only then the complaints will be considered as resolved.

Meanwhile, the regional office of UPPCB has also sent a list to the board headquarters of Lucknow of areas where the supply of piped natural gas(PNG) has been made available.

UPPCB had earlier issued directions in the form of public notice and had asked the industrial units to switch over to PNG and stop the use of fuel like wood, coal among others.

The directions were issued for the industrial units operating in districts of Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli.

According to officials, over 148 units which use PNG have been identified in Ghaziabad, 100 such units have been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The list of areas which have the PNG supply has been sent to our headquarters. Some areas in Greater Noida like Ecotech 6, 7 and 12 are yet to get PNG supply. On the other hand, the western UP industrial area associations have submitted their representations to CPCB and the environment ministry against the notice,” Sharma added.

Earlier, following directions of the Supreme Court, the industrial units that used pet coke and furnace oil as fuel were also asked to convert to cleaner options. The recent directions for switching over to PNG were for industrial units located in areas where the supply of PNG has been made available. The districts like Hapur have no supply of PNG at present, officials said.

