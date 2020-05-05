Curfew draws 3,000 more to sign up for drug rehab in Mohali

cities

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:42 IST

More than 3,000 addicts, probably after running out of drug supply due to the movement restrictions, signed up for the ongoing drug de-addiction programme in Mohali. From March 23 to May 1, as many as 3,036 addicts from across the district visited the centre to get themselves registered.

Dr Daljeet Singh, deputy medical commissioner (DMC) of district health department, said that the new patients reached out to the out patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics and de-addiction centres to avail help in dropping their habit. Under this programme, the health department keep up a constant supply of medicines so that treatment services are not get affected. The DMC said that on the directives of health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, a special campaign was underway to bring more people to register.

“There are seven OOAT clinics across the district in civil hospitals in Kharar, Mohali, Derabassi, Banur, Dhakoli, Kurali and Lalru, besides a district-level rehab centre in Mohali’s Sector 66. During curfew, the department took special measures to draw in maximum number of young addicts,” he said.

The DMC added that therapy stopped midway could prove fatal for an addict. “Considering the circumstances, the take-home dose has been extended to cover 21 days. The medicine is being given to the patient only after the psychiatrist’s advice,” he said.

Patients were also being alerted to the dangers of coronavirus. He said they were warned that if they had high fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing, they should immediately contact the nearest health centre. He said panchayats, social service organisations and youth welfare clubs were being approached to encourage such patients to come to these centres and clinics so that misguided youth could be rehabilitated.