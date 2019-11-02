e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Dal Khalsa to observe genocide week

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hoshiarpur
Hindustantimes
         

Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa and other like-minded groups will hold convention on November 5 in Chandigarh to mark the 35th year of November 1984 carnage, party leader H S Dhami said here on Saturday.  

“During a week-long observance of genocide, the organisation will hold discussions and deliberations on politics of genocide being perpetuated by political parties against minorities since 1984,” said Dhami.  

“In the aftermath of Delhi massacre, while the Sikh community was struggling to get justice, the Indian state unleashed terror against minorities in a different form in Gujarat, Odisha and Kashmir.  Justice still eludes the aggrieved communities despite constitution of several commissions and SIT’s to unearth the conspiracy and unmask the perpetrators,” he said. 

 Another party leader Ranbir Singh said that the representatives of various panthic groups, human rights activists and students organisations will participate in the meet to pay homage to the victims of the attempted genocide and express their concerns on Indian government’s ‘fascist’ agenda. 

 

 

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 20:21 IST

top news
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Northeast India will be gateway to Southeast Asia: PM Modi in Bangkok
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Delhi cops and lawyers clash at Tis Hazari court, police van set ablaze
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
Shiv Sena, BJP ready Plan B; Pawar curtails programmes, calls party leaders’ meet
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
Meet 19-yr-old boy who dismissed Rohit, Shikhar during India net session
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
KBC’s question on Rahul Gandhi attracts post from Tejasvi Surya. Here’s why
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
Indian-origin man jailed for knife-point rape, robbery in UK
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
‘Choose job for happiness not money’: ISRO chief K Sivan at IIT Delhi
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities