Dal Khalsa to observe genocide week

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 20:21 IST

Sikh outfit Dal Khalsa and other like-minded groups will hold convention on November 5 in Chandigarh to mark the 35th year of November 1984 carnage, party leader H S Dhami said here on Saturday.

“During a week-long observance of genocide, the organisation will hold discussions and deliberations on politics of genocide being perpetuated by political parties against minorities since 1984,” said Dhami.

“In the aftermath of Delhi massacre, while the Sikh community was struggling to get justice, the Indian state unleashed terror against minorities in a different form in Gujarat, Odisha and Kashmir. Justice still eludes the aggrieved communities despite constitution of several commissions and SIT’s to unearth the conspiracy and unmask the perpetrators,” he said.

Another party leader Ranbir Singh said that the representatives of various panthic groups, human rights activists and students organisations will participate in the meet to pay homage to the victims of the attempted genocide and express their concerns on Indian government’s ‘fascist’ agenda.

