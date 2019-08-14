Darya Khan tomb glows again

cities

New Delhi

Darya Khan tomb — a Lodi-era monument situated in East Kidwai Nagar — has been illuminated by NBCC as part of the redevelopment project of the area.

“It is a small monument, so we have put 12 LED lights which will not consume a lot of electricity,” an official from NBCC said. The total cost of illumination is R5.5 lakh and is expected to consume approximately one kilowatt electricity. The structure is being lighted up from 7pm to 11pm daily.

Darya Khan’s mausoleum is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). However, it has been restored by the NBCC as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme. “This is a living heritage structure. People from in and around the locality frequently visit this place for taking walks or for leisure. So it was necessary to illuminate the tomb, both for the beautification of the structure as well as for the convenience of the visitors,” the official said.

Darya Khan, to whom the tomb is dedicated, was the chief justice during the reign of Bahlol Lodi, who was the founder of the Lodi dynasty in the 15th century. After Bahlol Lodi’s death, Khan became the lawyer of his successor Sikandar Lodi. “This is a very unique tomb. The grave is built on a platform and is surrounded by small bastions on the side with cupolas,” said historian Rana Safvi. “As it happens in most other tombs of Delhi, here also the person buried inside is accepted as the Dada-Peer by the people living around and they offer incense sticks and sweets to the tomb on Thursdays,” she added.

East Kidwai Nagar, where the monument is located is being redeveloped by NBCC since December 2014. Last year, the tomb was provided with additional acres of green space and a jogging track making it one of the most significant spots of attraction inside the refurbished colony.

