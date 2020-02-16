Daughter of factory worker tops PCS (judical) in backward class category

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 22:22 IST

Chandigarh Vakeelan Bibi, 27, daughter of a factory worker from Mehna village in Moga, topped the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) judicial exam in the backward class category in her second attempt this year. The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had declared the results on February 14.

Vakeelan, who had completed her bachelor’s degree in law from Panjab University in 2016, credits her uncle, Kuldeep Singh, with providing her financial help in completing her studies, says, “I had never thought about studying law, but my brother Saleem Mohammad, who has been my support in achieving this, told me to study law. To study at PU, I received financial support from my village, especially from my uncle Kuldeep Singh.” She had failed to clear the interview in 2017.

Bibi added, “I was not at home when the results were out. It is such a proud feeling. Being from a small village, I had always wished to prove that I can make it big in life for my parents. Finally, I am happy that this has happened.”

Her father Ramjan Khan said he always wanted to make sure his daughter achieved her dreams, but lacked resources. “I sometimes felt sad as I lacked the finances to support her. By god’s grace, help did come. Even I continued to work hard and it has paid off.”

Kuldeep Singh, who is now settled in Canada, but was in the village now, told HT, “She is like my own daughter and was intelligent since childhood. We always motivated her to study law and provided financial help. She has made all of us proud.”