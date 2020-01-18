Day after transformer explosion, power dept files police complaint

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 20:16 IST

Noida: The Noida power department on Saturday filed a police complaint in connection with a transformer explosion that injured five senior executives of private firms in the vicinity on Friday afternoon. The department said that while the current transformer — potential transformer (CTPT) comes under its jurisdiction, it was installed solely for Shantiniketan Properties, which houses around 10 private companies, where the incident took place.

Officials of the power department claimed an in-house malfunction allegedly led to technical glitches in the CTPT. The allegations, were, however met with denials by the maintenance department of Shantiniketan Properties.

Sachin Kumar, executive engineer, Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), said the power department had installed a 33KV line and the CTPT transformer in question, near Shantiniketan Properties.

“We launched an investigation, and found that there was some internal problem in the society’s power-line. The in-house fault led to some technical problem in the CTPT that blew up in the afternoon. We have also submitted a report to our headquarters. We have also filed a police complaint in Sector 58 police station in this regard,” Kumar said.

Manbir Sirohi, owner of a private firm engaged in maintenance of Shantiniketan Properties, claimed his company is responsible only for internal management.

“The CTPT unit is located outside our campus. We conducted an internal examination and found that there was no in-house fault. We are not responsible for the maintenance or operation of any power equipment outside our premises,” he said.

Shantiniketan Properties has around 15 towers, which house several companies.

On Friday, five executives — Sumit Singh, Vishal, and Kapil Kumar, employees of Barclays; and Awinash and Pranav, employees of Pine Labs were injured in the incident. Sumit and Kapil were discharged from hospital on Friday evening itself. Prabhakar Kumar, team lead at Pine Labs, said Pranav was shifted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, while Vishal and Awinash are being treated in a Noida hospital.

“We have taken all steps necessary with regard to the safety and well-being of our employees, and will work with relevant authorities to have the matter looked into and addressed,” said Karen Khaw, head of corporate communications, Asia Pacific, Barclays.

In the meanwhile, the police barricaded the area and dismounted the transformer on Saturday. Dhaba operators have encroached upon the area and set up stalls at the place where the incident took place. The five employees were injured when they had stopped for tea at the dhaba when the incident took place.

Ghanshyam, owner of the dhaba, said that he had been working there for 14 years.

“The Noida authority had plans for a vendor zone in the city. I had also applied, but have not been allotted any kiosk yet. In such circumstances, I operate from here. A number of people working in these companies and call centres come here for tea and snacks,” he said.

Sushil Yadav, joint secretary, Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association, said there is a need for an overhaul of electricity infrastructure.

“There are several sectors where cable panel boxes are open and naked wire is spread around all around. This needs to be fixed to avoid unwanted incidents,” he said.

Shahvez Khan, in-charge of Sector 58 police station, said the power department’s complaint is informatory in nature.

“We have not registered any case in this regard as yet,” he said.