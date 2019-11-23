Day-long Haryana assembly session on Nov 26 may see election of deputy speaker

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:55 IST

CHANDIGARH: A day-long session of the Haryana assembly to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution on November 26 may also see the election of the deputy speaker.

According to a tentative schedule released by the assembly secretariat, the election of the deputy speaker is likely.

Panchkula BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected speaker of the assembly on November 4. His name was proposed by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala of BJP ally Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

In the recent assembly election, Gupta, a two-time MLA who was the BJP’s chief whip in the last assembly, defeated former deputy chief minister Chander Mohan, the Congress candidate, by 5,633 votes.