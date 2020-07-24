e-paper
Days before Udham Singh's death anniv, officials inspect work on memorial in Sunam

Days before Udham Singh’s death anniv, officials inspect work on memorial in Sunam

cities Updated: Jul 24, 2020 21:40 IST
Days before the 81st death anniversary of Udham Singh (July 31), senior officials of Punjab tourism department have started inspections of the construction site of his memorial in Sunam.

Seven months back, the work was stopped due to shortage of funds and it was reportedly resumed this week ahead of his death anniversary.

On the eve of his 118th birth anniversary in 2016, Union food processing and industries minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had laid the foundation stone of the memorial. However, Punjab tourism and cultural affairs minister Charanjeet Singh Channi, during a state-level function last year, had claimed that the memorial will be built on four acres on Sunam-Bathinda highway at a cost of Rs 2.6 crore.

Principal secretary tourism Husan Lal, department director Kanwalpreet Kaur Brar, Sangrur DC Ramvir and local Congress leader Daaman Bajwa inspected the ongoing work of the memorial on Friday.

Bajwa said that there were some hurdles in the work due to delay in payments. “Due to covid situation, the work had to be stopped for at least two months, after which some payments got delayed which I brought to the notice of the CMO and the department. The work is now back on track,” he added.

Meanwhile, some organisations demanded construction of a museum dedicated to Udham Singh. “His belongings are stored in different parts of the state. There should be a museum and a library in the memorial where his books, mortal remains, and other articles can be displayed,” said Rakesh Kumar, a Sunam resident, who has penned a book on Udham Singh.

Sunam SDM Manjeet Kaur said construction was resumed and the memorial will be completed within two to three months.

