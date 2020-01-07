e-paper
Death of 3-day-old infant at GNDH: Punjab Human Rights Commission seeks report from health dept

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
Punjab State Human Rights Commission (PSHRC) on Tuesday ordered the health department to submit an ‘action taken’ report in the alleged negligence of trainee doctors at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital (GNDH) which resulted in the death of a three-day-old infant.

The commission, comprising chairperson justice Iqbal Ahmed Ansari, member Ashutosh Mohunta and member Avinash Kaur, taking suo-motu cognizance of the matter asked director of health services, Punjab, to submit the action taken report on the death of the newborn before February 11.

PSHRC in a letter forwarded to secretary and director of health services and Amritsar chief medical officer has mentioned the news article “Newborn dies at govt hospital in Amritsar, kin allege negligence” published in HT on January 6,  and said the report may be treated as a complaint.

“After perusing the complaint, the commission finds that it is a fit case for taking suo motu cognizance in the matter. A report must be requisitioned from the state through the director health services before February 11, so that further action may be taken by the commission,” the letter read.

