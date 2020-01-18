‘Declaring living man dead’: Court summons two doctors, manager of private hospital

cities

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:58 IST

A court in Bathinda has summoned two doctors and the manager of a private hospital for allegedly declaring a living man dead in February 2017.

On the complaint of Gaurav Goyal, a resident of Power House Road in Bathinda city, chief judicial magistrate Vijay Singh Dadwal summoned Dr KL Bansal, Dr Swaranjeet Bhullar and Delhi Heart Institute (DHI), Goniana Road, manager Sandeep Parchanda.

They have been summoned under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other sentence) and 34 (acts in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on February 12.

The court had pronounced the order in November but the complainant received a copy of it on January 16.

Gaurav Goyal had alleged that his father Satpal Singh was taken to a private hospital on February 10, 2017 after had cough. Doctors referred him to DHI, he added.

“Dr Bansal declared my father brought dead but a friend of mine accompanying us advised us to take him to Dr Gursharan’s hospital where a compounder observed heartbeat in him. Then we took my father to Global Hospital on Mall Road. He was discharged three days later and is hale and hearty since,” Goyal said.

He also alleged that Dr Sawaranjeet and Parchanda tried interfere in the treatment being given to his father at Global Hospital.

Parchanda said the hospital was absolved of all allegations in four inquiries — three by police and one by the Bathinda civil surgeon.