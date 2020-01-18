e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 19, 2020
Home / Cities / ‘Declaring living man dead’: Court summons two doctors, manager of private hospital

‘Declaring living man dead’: Court summons two doctors, manager of private hospital

The court had pronounced the order in November but the complainant received a copy of it on January 16

cities Updated: Jan 18, 2020 22:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A court in Bathinda has summoned two doctors and the manager of a private hospital for allegedly declaring a living man dead in February 2017.

On the complaint of Gaurav Goyal, a resident of Power House Road in Bathinda city, chief judicial magistrate Vijay Singh Dadwal summoned Dr KL Bansal, Dr Swaranjeet Bhullar and Delhi Heart Institute (DHI), Goniana Road, manager Sandeep Parchanda.

They have been summoned under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other sentence) and 34 (acts in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on February 12.

The court had pronounced the order in November but the complainant received a copy of it on January 16.

Gaurav Goyal had alleged that his father Satpal Singh was taken to a private hospital on February 10, 2017 after had cough. Doctors referred him to DHI, he added.

“Dr Bansal declared my father brought dead but a friend of mine accompanying us advised us to take him to Dr Gursharan’s hospital where a compounder observed heartbeat in him. Then we took my father to Global Hospital on Mall Road. He was discharged three days later and is hale and hearty since,” Goyal said.

He also alleged that Dr Sawaranjeet and Parchanda tried interfere in the treatment being given to his father at Global Hospital.

Parchanda said the hospital was absolved of all allegations in four inquiries — three by police and one by the Bathinda civil surgeon.

top news
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
2 Delhi men convicted in ‘Gudiya’ gang-rape case
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
Old warhorses, new faces in Cong first candidate list
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
DMK-Congress rift blows over after TNCC prez Alagiri calls on Stalin
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Dhoni will play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021, confirms N Srinivasan
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Voice calls, SMS to be restored on prepaid mobiles across Jammu and Kashmir
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
Why Kohli and Co start as favourites in series decider against Australia
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
‘How dare she?’: Delhi gang rape victim’s mother on Indira Jaising’s pardon urge
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
Amit Shah challenges Rahul Gandhi over CAA: ‘Pralhad Joshi ready for debate’
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities