‘Beehive fencing’ set up near CTR to check elephant movement into village

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in cooperation with the Uttarakhand forest department has set up “Beehive fencing” at Chausla village near Corbett Tiger Reserve as a pilot project to check the movement of elephants into the village, officials said.

The initiative has been started under the project RE-HAB (Reducing Elephant-Human Attacks using Bees) and intends to thwart elephant movement into villages using honeybees.

Under the pilot project launched in Chausla village near Corbett Tiger Reserve, 338 bee boxes have been set up along the forest periphery with the aim to prevent jumbos from transgressing into human habitations.

Around eight locations have been identified in Chausla village where these 338 bee boxes have been set up.

Bee boxes have been set up on the routes used by elephants to check their entry into the village. The boxes will be connected with a string so that when elephants try to pass through, it disturbs the boxes and causes the bees to swarm the elephant herds and check their further movement towards villages.

Bee boxes have been placed on the ground as well as hung from the trees. Trapping cameras have also been installed at strategic points to record the impact of bees on elephants and their behaviour. The honey obtained from bees will provide employment to the villagers and strengthen their economy.

Kundan Kumar, divisional forest officer Ramnagar forest division said, “The biggest advantage of Project RE-HAB is that it drives away elephants without causing any harm to them. Besides this method is also extremely cost-effective compared to other measures such as digging trenches or erecting fences.”

AG Ansari, a Ramnagar-based wildlife expert said, “This is the natural way to drive away elephants. This method is being adopted in many states including Karnataka and Kerala. This is a welcome step by the forest department and KVIC.”

The aggression in some elephants in Uttarakhand’s Corbett landscape, Rajaji National Park landscape and Tarai areas has been a major concern for wildlife officials here. Elephants regularly create ruckus in and around Corbett Tiger Reserve, Nainital, US Nagar districts, leading to traffic interruptions and damage to the vehicles from rampaging elephants. Elephants kill people on a regular basis and elephants also get killed due to electrocution and in train-hit incidents.

There are 2,026 elephants in the state currently, according to the elephant census, most of the them in Corbett landscape and Terai areas, while in 2012, there were 1,559 and in 2017 there were 1,839 elephants in the state.