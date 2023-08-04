Over a dozen people feared missing after landslide on Kedarnath yatra route

At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in Mandakini river because of a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, a senior official said. Teams engaged in search and rescue operation after the landslide incident near Gaurikund. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at Daat Puliya on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in the river due to a landslide near Gauri Kund,” Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police department and district administration are carrying out rescue and search operations.

Rajwar said those missing are suspected to be the shopkeepers, and not pilgrims.

Amid monsoon, the number of pilgrims flocking to the Kedarnath shrine has substantially reduced due to fear of rain-related incidents.

