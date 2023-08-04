Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Over a dozen people feared missing after landslide on Kedarnath yatra route

Over a dozen people feared missing after landslide on Kedarnath yatra route

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 04, 2023 09:17 AM IST

Personnel from the NDRF, SDRF, the police department and district administration are carrying out rescue and search operations

At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in Mandakini river because of a landslide near Gaurikund on the Kedarnath yatra route in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, a senior official said.

Teams engaged in search and rescue operation after the landslide incident near Gaurikund. (HT Photo)
Teams engaged in search and rescue operation after the landslide incident near Gaurikund. (HT Photo)

The incident took place at Daat Puliya on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“At least a dozen people are feared missing after three shops were washed away in the river due to a landslide near Gauri Kund,” Chamoli District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the police department and district administration are carrying out rescue and search operations.

Rajwar said those missing are suspected to be the shopkeepers, and not pilgrims.

Amid monsoon, the number of pilgrims flocking to the Kedarnath shrine has substantially reduced due to fear of rain-related incidents.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out