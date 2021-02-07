Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday said that the flow from the Tehri dam was stopped to facilitate the smooth passage of rising waters on Rishiganga and Alaknanda rivers in view of the Chamoli flood situation.
"Flow from Tehri dam was stopped to facilitate the smooth passage of rising waters on RishiGanga and Alaknanda. All the villages and low lying areas on the banks were vacated and water flow from Srinagar dam was increased to manage higher water flows due to disaster," Rawat tweeted.
He further said that the water flow in the Alaknanda River has become normal past Nandprayag and the water level of the river is now 1 meter above normal but the flow is decreasing.
Rishiganga Power Project has been damaged due breach of a glacier in the Tapovan area. People living on the bank of the Alaknanda River are advised to move to safe places at the earliest by the Chamoli Police.
100-150 people are feared to be dead in the flash flood in Chamoli following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in the Tapovan area, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Chief Minister has spoken to him regarding the natural disaster in Uttarakhand. All officers concerned are working on a war footing to rescue people.
Chamoli district magistrate has instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga River. The district magistrate and the superintendent of police have left for the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cause of Chamoli glacier tragedy to be studied by experts': Uttarakhand CM
- Rawat said he conducted an aerial survey of the area and later visited Reni village by road to take stock of the situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flow from Uttarakhand's Tehri dam stopped in view of flood situation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand flood: State govt to provide ₹4 lakh financial assistance
- The chief minister was addressing a press conference after returning from a review of the affected area.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli glacial burst: Army, NDRF, ITBP begin rescue operations on a war-footing
- Indian Army officials are also performing aerial reconnaissance over the Reni village in Tapovan area of Chamoli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, Uttarakhand govt sign MoU on ₹173 cr science city project in Dehradun
- The Centre will provide ₹88 crore while the state government will contribute ₹85 crore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: 11 cattle rescued from ditch, 7 others die
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Anti-national’ posts could deny police clearance for passport in Uttarakhand
- Uttarakhand police has revealed that the history of a person's social media posts will now have a bearing on the police clearance required for obtaining a passport.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid Covid-19, Uttarakhand mulling to notify Mahakumbh dates from April 10-27
- If approved, the Mahakumbh Mela would be officially organised for only 18 days against the present proposed period of about two months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand police arrest man for allegedly raping 7-year-old cousin
- The accused was arrested from his house on Sunday and was later produced in a local court and sent to jail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Senior Cong leaders push for Harish Rawat's name for CM, infighting intensifies
- Rawat, a few weeks ago, asked the central Congress leadership to declare the CM face for the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand increases MGNREGA work to 150 days from 100, bans single-use plastic
- The Uttarakhand cabinet also approved a complete ban on single-use plastics in the state with fines ranging from ₹100 to ₹2 lakh for violating the ban.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand reported 80 adverse events post Covid vaccination, most are minor
- Mmaximum 21 adverse events have been reported from Pauri Garhwal district, according to the state health department’s records.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand BJP MLA faces ire for likening farmers' demands to 'eagle's urine'
- 'The government is asking them about their demands but they are like we want eagle's urine, which is a non-existent thing," the MLA said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand registers marginal increase in Covid-19 vaccination percentage
- While vaccination of beneficiaries was 59 per cent on January 21, it was recorded at 65 per cent on January 28.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Nine-year-old bludgeoned to death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox