Now, Uttarakhand to launch Hindi medical courses

From next academic session, medical courses in Uttarakhand will also be taught in Hindi, state medical education minister Dhan Singh Rawat has said.

The development comes weeks after the Uttar Pradesh government constituted a panel to introduce medical education curriculum in Hindi on the lines of another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state Madhya Pradesh.

The decision has been taken in view of the special importance being given to Hindi by the Centre on use of Hindi in all central and state government departments, including judiciary, said Rawat.

“A four-member committee of experts from medical education has been constituted under the chairmanship of Dr CMS Rawat, principal of Government Medical College, Srinagar in Pauri district, for the implementation,” the minister said in a press note on Friday.

Rawat said the committee — also comprising Dr AK Singh and Dr HS Pandey of Haldwani Medical College as members and Professor Daulat Singh of Government Doon Medical College as the member secretary — will prepare a draft of the new syllabus after studying the Hindi syllabus in Madhya Pradesh colleges. “The Hindi medium course prepared by the committee will be handed over to Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna University of Medical Education.”

State Congress spokesperson Garima Dasauni said: “If medical students attain their MBBS in Hindi, it would get difficult for them to pursue higher education abroad...”