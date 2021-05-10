Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Thunderstorm alert issued for Himachal Pradesh
A pedestrian walks along a deserted Ridge during a curfew imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus disease, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. (Photo by Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
dehradun news

Thunderstorm alert issued for Himachal Pradesh

The Shimla MeT office forecast rain in plains and low and middle hills and rain and snowfall in high hills from Tuesday to Sunday.
PTI | , Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 10:41 PM IST

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday to Thursday.

However, an orange warning has been issued for thunderstorm, lightning, hail and gusty winds at isolated places in plains and low and high hills till Thursday, MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

A yellow warning has been issued for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in high hills, he added.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow indicates the possibility of severe weather.

