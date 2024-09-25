Menu Explore
Uttarakhand: 1 killed, 13 rescued after vehicle with pilgrims plunges into Rudraprayag gorge

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 25, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The SDRF team conducted a joint rescue operation along with the district police and rescued 12 adults and one child.

One person was killed, and several others sustained injuries after their vehicle en route to Kedarnath Dham plunged into a gorge near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Wednesday

SDRF and NDRF teams at the accident site near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district. (HT Photo)
SDRF and NDRF teams at the accident site near Gaurikund in Rudraprayag district. (HT Photo)

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 13 pilgrims and recovered the body of the deceased.

SDRF commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi said they received information from Sonprayag police station that a vehicle had fallen into a gorge near Gaurikund.

“An SDRF rescue team led by Inspector Karna Singh immediately left for the spot. The vehicle was taking pilgrims from various states to the Kedarnath Dham,” he said.

The SDRF team conducted a joint rescue operation along with the district police and rescued 12 adults and one child.

“One person was reported missing initially. Later in the day, the body of the pilgrim was recovered from the river downstream near Munkatiya,” he added.

