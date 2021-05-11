Uttarakhand goes under stricter curfew from Tuesday amid Covid-19 surge

Amid the surging cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Uttarakhand will go for a stricter curfew from Tuesday at 6am to May 18 till 6am. The decision was taken by state cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal in order to break the transmission chain of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, officials said that people going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week.

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Monday formally launched the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years and said it is the first state in the country to make the exercise free of cost. "Fifty lakh youngsters of Uttarakhand are to be inoculated against the pandemic as part of the drive. Uttarakhand is the first state to announce that people in the age group of 18-44 years will be administered the vaccine jabs for free. The state government will bear the cost of ₹400 crore to be incurred in the exercise," he said.

Here's what's allowed and what's not allowed during the stricter curfew:

The Uttarakhand government has reduced the opening hours for shops dealing in essential services and also restricted the number of people at social gatherings to 20. Shops selling essential items like milk, vegetables, fruits and meat are allowed to open from 7am to 10am daily. Till now, these shops opened from 7am to 12am daily. Mediapersons have the permission to move around during the curfew if they have their IDs with them. People coming from outside the state will have to bring a negative RT-PCR report, not older than 72 hours. Departments providing essential services will open with attendance of only 50% of their staff during the period. Not more than 20 persons are allowed to gather for marriages or funerals during the period.