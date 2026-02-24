Uttarakhand: Helipads at mountain tunnel portals to aid disaster response

The Uttarakhand civil aviation department has proposed a plan to strengthen disaster response infrastructure by developing helipads at the portals of key mountain tunnels across the state. Apart from that, several major tunnels are being excavated through geologically sensitive zones. (ANI representative file photo)

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Ashish Chauhan said air services play a crucial role in disaster management.

“Road routes in mountainous areas are often blocked or time-consuming. In such situations, helicopter services can be a most effective means of delivering rapid relief. With this in mind, the department plans to develop helipads at the tunnel portals,” he said.

According to officials, a significant boost to this vision comes from the ambitious Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)-executed Rishikesh–Karnaprayag Railway Project, one of the most critical railway infrastructure initiatives in the Himalayan state.

The 125-kilometre rail line, aimed at connecting the pilgrimage town of Rishikesh to Karnaprayag in Chamoli district, is being constructed largely through tunnels due to the fragile and mountainous terrain. Over 80 percent of the alignment passes through underground tunnels, making it one of the most tunnel-intensive railway projects in India.

Apart from that, several major tunnels are being excavated through geologically sensitive zones like Silyara tunnel in Uttarkashi district, a portion of which collapsed in November 2023, trapping 41 workers for 17 days.

A senior official, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We seek to capitalise on these strategic tunnel locations by establishing helipads near their portals. These tunnel entrances are typically situated at accessible yet secure points along the alignment, making them ideal nodes for coordinated disaster response operations.”

According to officials, 18 heliports are currently under development in the state, out of which services have commenced at 12 locations.