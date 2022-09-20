Home / Cities / Dehradun News / Uttarakhand man arrested for uploading ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media: Cops

Uttarakhand man arrested for uploading ‘pro-Pakistan’ post on social media: Cops

dehradun news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 07:36 PM IST

He has been booked under section 153 (provocation with the intention to cause riot) and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByHT Correspondent

A 25-year-old man was on Monday arrested in Laksar area of Haridwar for allegedly uploading a ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ poster on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shahzad, is a resident of Maharajpur Khurd in Laksar.

He has been booked under section 153 (provocation with the intention to cause riot) and section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint by a Hindu Jagran Manch activist.

Yashpal Singh Bisht, Laksar police station in-charge, said during questioning, Shahzad revealed that he had uploaded a political poster and mistakenly added ‘Pakistan Zindabad’.

A complaint was filed against him at Raisi Chowki after it started doing the rounds on social media.

Bisht said the complainant Subhash Chandra Saini told the police that the post could lead to tensions among the public.

The complainant told HT that the accused is a Congress worker who had raised similar slogans during a village gathering while campaigning for panchayat elections.

The accused has been produced before the court.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out