Uttarakhand man held for bludgeoning wife to death with stone

In Chaikuda village near Narayanbagd tehsil on November 24, an argument broke out between 55-year-old Mahavir Prasad Deoli and his wife Damyanti Devi. The situation escalated and Deoli, in a fit of rage, allegedly bludgeoned his wife to death with a stone, they said.

Later in the night, he took the body to a drain about half-a-kilometer from the village and buried it under stones, they said.

According to the police, the case came to light when the woman's eldest son, Vinay, returned home on November 25.

After failing to find his mother, he asked his father about her whereabouts but received no satisfactory answer. Following this, he filed a missing person's report with the police the same night, they said.

A probe was launched on Wednesday morning. The police said that Deoli's statements appeared suspicious and he was interrogated rigorously, after which he confessed to the crime, the police said.

Based on the accused's disclosure, police recovered Damyanti Devi's body from the drain. Following this, a case was registered against Deoli and he was sent to jail after being arrested.

In another incident in the Kheta-Manmati area of ​​Chamoli district, Pratap Singh allegedly tried to set his wife Manju Devi on fire by pouring diesel on her following a domestic dispute.

The police said Manju Devi suffered severe burns in the incident.

The woman's brother, Harak Singh, filed a complaint at the Tharali police station, based on which a case was registered against Pratap Singh under relevant sections.

Pratap Singh was arrested on Wednesday, they said, adding that woman is being treated at a hospital.

