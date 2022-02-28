Watch: Landslide hits hill state Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
A landslide occurred on Monday morning in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, news agency ANI reported.
According to ANI, the landslide took place at Jhali Math in Sari village of the district. In a video tweeted by the agency, boulders rolled down from the hill following the landslide.
“The disaster management and local administration teams are present on the spot. As of now, there is no information about loss of life or property,” Manuj Goyal, district magistrate, Rudraprayag told ANI.
